Housekeeping (EVS Technician II)

Why Work in Environmental Services at Munson Medical Center?

We directly impact patient safety and satisfaction by providing a clean, sterile, healing environment.

In our fast-paced hospital setting, we ensure a safe environment for patients and staff alike.

Teamwork is KEY in our department. We are a hard-working team with a passion for cleanliness and a desire to make the hospital a better/safer/ cleaner place for patients, their families, and staff.

We work in all areas of the hospital, including patient rooms, procedure areas, Maternity, Emergency Department, Operating Rooms, offices, etc.

Our department is a great place to work and to discover areas of the hospital where you may want to start your medical career.

We are a 24/7 department, with full-time, part-time, and on-call positions. An EVS Technician II will be responsible for:

General cleaning and routine maintenance tasks to maintain safe, sanitary, and orderly conditions

Handling soiled linen, hazardous waste, and chemical cleaning products

Adjusting to varying work conditions by applying established procedures

Wearing an approved uniform and protective equipment relative to product handling is required

The use of chemical cleaning products that are potentially harmful if used improperly