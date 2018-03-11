Housekeeping (EVS Technician II)

Why Work in Environmental Services at Munson Medical Center?

We directly impact patient safety and satisfaction by providing a clean, sterile, healing environment.

In our fast-paced hospital setting, we ensure a safe environment for patients and staff alike.

Teamwork is KEY in our department. We are a hard-working team with a passion for cleanliness and a desire to make the hospital a better/safer/ cleaner place for patients, their families, and staff.

We work in all areas of the hospital, including patient rooms, procedure areas, Maternity, Emergency Department, Operating Rooms, offices, etc.

Our department is a great place to work and to discover areas of the hospital where you may want to start your medical career.