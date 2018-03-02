Housekeeping Assistant

Samaritas, one of the state’s largest faith-based nonprofits, has been sending ripples of positive change into Michigan communities since 1934. Prior to 2016, Samaritas operated as Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.

Samaritas provides a continuum of care to all in need with approximately 70 different programs in 40 different locations in Michigan. We believe in diversity and inclusion, for the people we serve and the people we employ. Employing nearly 2,000 employees in opportunities ranging from direct service to management in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, we hope that you will consider joining the Samaritas team and help work in making a difference in communities across Michigan.

We walk with people in need, offering hope and compassion while upholding their dignity, advocating for equality and justice, and seeking creative solutions with those who place their trust in us.

Job Summary

Assures that the community is maintained in a clean, safe, manner by performing general housekeeping tasks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Clean, wash, sanitize and polish furniture and fixtures in residents rooms/apartments, common areas, shower and bathrooms, and hallways. Clean shower curtains, etc. and/or replace as needed.

Vacuum, mop, spot clean, and wipe spills on floors, floor mats, counters and other areas.

Empty small waste containers and dispose of refuse properly.

Maintain proper supply levels for paper supplies, soap, garbage bags, etc.

Clean mirrors, telephones, and windows in resident rooms and common areas.

Clean walls, handrails, bumpers, doors and door hardware, and ceilings by washing, wiping, dusting, spot cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing.

Clean vacant rooms as assigned.

Evaluate residents’ rooms/apartments and public areas for safety and report concerns to supervisor.

May be required to perform functions of laundry aide.

Assist with orientation and training of new housekeeping assistants. May be required to assist in cross-training of housekeepers laundry assistant duties.

Job Qualifications

Education, Training, and Licensure/Certification

High school diploma or equivalent preferred.

Experience

Experience in a housekeeping capacity preferred.

Knowledge Skills and Abilities

Ability to display compassion and sensitivity with vulnerable adults who may become angry, hostile or combative.

Ability to maintain a helping role when interfacing with persons served.

Ability to apply commonsense understanding to carry out step-by-step instructions in oral, written or diagram form.

Ability to read, speak and write English. Ability to write legibly and print simple sentences containing.

Ability to read and carry out instructions including for use of equipment and products.

Ability to add, subtract, and multiply two digit numbers.

Additional Work Requirements

N/A

Physical and Mental Requirements

Frequent bending, stooping, twisting, lifting at and above shoulder height.

Lifts objects up to 50 pounds.

Operates light machinery such as sweeper.

Pushes/pulls carts with loads of up to 150 pounds.

Performs tasks requiring good eye-hand coordination and small motor skills.

Stands and moves about throughout work shift.

Subject to exposure to infectious waste and disease conditions.

Subject to exposure of odors, disinfectants and/or other air contaminants.

Subject to changes in noise level in noise and temperature level in work environment.

Requisition Number 2018-2703

Posted Date 2/27/2018

Category Environmental Services

Employee Type Part-Time

Hours Per Pay Period 48

Shift Day

Work Hours Varied

Weekends and/or Holidays Required Yes

On Call Required No

Position Location US-MI-Cadillac