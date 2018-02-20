Our housekeepers work in a fast paced environment. The housekeeping attendant should be able to kneel, stretch, crouch, pull and move items, and lift at minimum 20 lbs . Standing for long periods of time may be involved. Working with cleaning chemical products and air freshener items. Each housekeeper must have great attention to detail, work well with supervision and independently, complying with the room standards and codes, set by the hotel franchise.

Our hotel is open year round , and our housekeeping staff must be available weekdays, weekends, and holidays, and have reliable transportation.

Experience preferred but we are willing toÂ train the motivated applicant.