Housekeepers

Mackinaw City, MI

Posted on February 15, 2018

Mackinaw City Holiday Inn Express is accepting applications immediately for the 2018 season. We are looking for a housekeeper capable of attending to our facilities integrity and attention to detail. The goal is to create a clean and orderly environment for our guests which is a critical factor in maintaining the strengthening our reputation. Applicants must have a great attitude, excellent customer service skills, attention for details, team player as well as reliable.

Responsibilities:

  • Perform a variety of cleaning activities such as vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, dusting and polishing.
  • Ensure all rooms are cared for and inspected according to standards.
  • Protect equipment and make sure there are no inadequacies.
  • Notify superiors on any damages, deficits and disturbances.
  • Deal with reasonable complains/requests with professionalism and patience.
  • Adhere strictly to rules regarding health and safety and be aware of any company related practices.

 

 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8504083

