Housekeepers
Mackinaw City, MI
Posted on February 15, 2018
Mackinaw City Holiday Inn Express is accepting applications immediately for the 2018 season. We are looking for a housekeeper capable of attending to our facilities integrity and attention to detail. The goal is to create a clean and orderly environment for our guests which is a critical factor in maintaining the strengthening our reputation. Applicants must have a great attitude, excellent customer service skills, attention for details, team player as well as reliable.
Responsibilities:
- Perform a variety of cleaning activities such as vacuuming, sweeping, mopping, dusting and polishing.
- Ensure all rooms are cared for and inspected according to standards.
- Protect equipment and make sure there are no inadequacies.
- Notify superiors on any damages, deficits and disturbances.
- Deal with reasonable complains/requests with professionalism and patience.
- Adhere strictly to rules regarding health and safety and be aware of any company related practices.
