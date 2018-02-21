Housekeeper

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc. located in Mackinaw City, MI has opening for 79 full time temporary Housekeepers, $10.05/hr ($15.08/hr O.T.) from 4/01/2018 to 11/05/2018. Â Â Duties:Â perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain hotel in a clean and orderly manner, making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming; carry linens, towels, toilet items, and cleaning supplies, using wheeled carts; clean rooms, hallways, lobbies, lounges, restrooms, corridors, elevators, stairways, locker rooms, and other work areas so that health standards are met; empty wastebaskets, empty and clean ashtrays, and transport other trash and waste to disposal areas; observe precautions required to protect hotel and guest property and report damage, theft, and found articles to supervisors; Replenish supplies, such as drinking glasses, linens, writing supplies, and bathroom items; clean rugs, carpets, upholstered furniture, and draperies, using vacuum cleaners and shampooers; dust and polish furniture and equipment; keep storage areas and carts well-stocked, clean, and tidy; wash windows, walls, ceilings, and woodwork, waxing and polishing as necessary; sweep, scrub, wax, or polish floors, using brooms, and mops; move and arrange furniture and turn mattresses; hang draperies and dust window blinds; polish metalwork, such as fixtures and fittings; Sort clothing and other articles, load washing machines, and iron and fold dried items; Sort, count, and mark clean linens and store them in linen closets; deliver ironing boards, baby cribs, and rollaway beds to guests’ rooms; replace light bulbs. Â Â

No experience in housekeeping required.Â Must be able to lift, push pull, or carry objects up to 50 lbs.

The days and hours of work will vary depending on scheduling and the level of business and based on room rentals the prior night and hours may be spread over 7 days Friday-Thursday (including Saturday and Sunday).Â Examples of daily work schedules include: 9:30 am-12:30 pm, 9:30am-1pm, 9:30am-2pm, 9:30 am-3pm, 9:30am-4pm, and 9:30am-5:00pm, approximately 37 hours per week with some occasional overtime during busy times.Â If required by prevailing law the employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period.Â Raises and bonuses available based on performance or length of service with the employer.

Work locations will be at establishments located at 601 N Huron, 505-726, 825-1143 S Huron, 116 Old US 31, all in Mackinaw City, MI and all within walking distance.

Optional employer sponsored health insurance through Blue Care Network is available as payroll deductions of 9.53% of W-2 wages or $ 270.16/month, whichever amount is less. Acceptance of employer sponsored health insurance plan is not a requirement for employment. If health insurance is elected, payroll deductions of the premium set forth above will be deducted from the employeeâs paycheck.

In addition to the hourly wage, housekeepers may from time to time receive tips directly from guests.

Â

This posting is being made in connection with an application for H-2B workers.

Workers are paid every two weeks.Â A single workweek will be used to compute wages due.Â The work week runs from Friday to Thursday.Â The employer will make all deductions from the worker’s paycheck required by law.Â No other deductions will be taken unless voluntarily agreed to by the employee.

Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided without charge or deposit.

H-2B workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees) incurred by the worker. Â If the worker completes 50% of the work contract period, employer will reimburse the worker for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work.Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved.Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts.

The employer does not provide housing or board during the term of employment however the employer does have a limited number of optional shared housing units available for rent by seasonal workers at a cost to the worker of $79.95 per week.Â Use of employer provided housing is not a condition of employment.Â The housing is within walking distance of the worksites.Â If a worker rents housing from the employer, the employee will be asked to agree to have the rent deducted from their paycheck.

Employer does not provide transportation to and from work location during the term of employment.Â This job order, including its wage and working terms and conditions, is contingent upon prevailing legal interpretations of federal H-2B immigration and FLSA employment law, including Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security regulations.Â If any such prevailing law is rescinded, superseded, vacated, or substantially modified, then the employer will accordingly revise any affected term.

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc.

701 S. Huron Ave.

Mackinaw City, MIÂ 49701

231-436-5005

[email protected]

Please inquire about the job opportunity or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes directly to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency/Michigan Works office located at 11153 North Straits Hwy; Cheboygan, MI 49721; p. (231) 627-4303Â or (800) 442-1074; fax (231) 627-6111 or any other Michigan Works location.Â Refer to the job posting number