HOUSEKEEPER (PART-TIME) 15 openings Job

We have 15 openings for a part-time HOUSEKEEPER position.

Location: Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital – 1465 E. Parkdale Ave, Manistee, MI 49660. /Note: online applications accepted only./

Schedule: Open availability, shifts may vary.** More details available upon interview.

*Requirement: *Prior housekeeping and/or cleaning experience is a plus!

If you have a positive attitude and a love for learning, you may be interested in joining our team.

Morrison Healthcare is a leading national food and nutrition services company exclusively dedicated to serving more than 600 hospitals and healthcare systems. Morrisonâs hospital kitchens, restaurants and cafÃ©s feature socially responsible practices and exceptional guest experiences. The companyâs Mindful Choices wellness and sustainability platform includes the latest in healthful eating and an understanding of behavioral change in food consumption. The Atlanta-based company was named one of Modern Healthcare magazineâs âTop 100 Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2013â and one of Training Magazineâs top 125 for 2014.

Summary:* Performs light cleaning duties to maintain establishments, including hotels, restaurants and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:* Provides quality customer service to customers by providing one-on-one attention to detail. Sweeps, scrubs, mops and polishes floors. Vacuums carpets, rugs and draperies. Shampoos carpets, rugs and upholstery. Dusts and polishes furniture and fittings. Cleans metal fixtures and fittings. Empties and cleans trash containers. Disposes of trash in a sanitary manner. Cleans wash basins, mirrors, tubs and showers. Wipes down glass surfaces. Makes up beds and changes linens as required. Realigns furniture and amenities according to prescribed layout. Responds to guest queries and requests. Responds to calls for housekeeping problems, such as spills and broken glasses. Contributes to team efforts; exhibits professionalism with customers, fellow associates and others. Performs other duties as assigned.



About Compass Group: Achieving leadership in the foodservice industry

Compass Group is an equal opportunity employer. At Compass, we are committed to treating all Applicants and Associates fairly based on their abilities, achievements, and experience without regard to race, national origin, sex, age, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other classification protected by law.

Qualified candidates must be able to perform the essential functions of this position satisfactorily with or without a reasonable accommodation. Disclaimer: this job post is not necessarily an exhaustive list of all essential responsibilities, skills, tasks, or requirements associated with this position. While this is intended to be an accurate reflection of the position posted, the Company reserves the right to modify or change the essential functions of the job based on business necessity. /*Los Angeles applicants: Compass Group will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the requirements of the Los Angeles Fair Chance Initiative for Hiring (Ban the Box ordinance)./

Req ID: 152945