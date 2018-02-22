Housekeeper â Part Time Seasonal
Bay Harbor, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
About Housekeeper â Part Time Seasonal
Housekeeping Associates will be:
- Seasonal positions are needed approximately May through October
- Customer service oriented
- Professional and friendly
- Have great attention to detail
- Be hard-working, energetic
- Passionate about making the guestâs stay enjoyable and comfortable
- Have a positive attitude
- Available to work weekends and holidays
- Start times may vary, stay until we get all work finished for each day
- The ideal candidate will be a motivated self-starter.Â
No experience required; we have a thorough training program.
