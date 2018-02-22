MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Housekeeper â Part Time Seasonal

Bay Harbor, MI

http://www.bayharbor.com

Posted on February 22, 2018

About Housekeeper â Part Time Seasonal

Housekeeping Associates will be:

  • Seasonal positions are needed approximately May through October
  • Customer service oriented
  • Professional and friendly
  • Have great attention to detail
  • Be hard-working, energetic
  • Passionate about making the guestâs stay enjoyable and comfortable
  • Have a positive attitude
  • Available to work weekends and holidays
  • Start times may vary, stay until we get all work finished for each day
  • The ideal candidate will be a motivated self-starter.Â 

No experience required; we have a thorough training program.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8516829

