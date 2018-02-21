Housekeeper

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa located in Traverse City, MI has opening for 45 full time temporary housekeepers, $10.91/hr ($16.37/hr O.T.) from 4/1/2018 to 11/27/2018. Clean guest rooms, make and turn down beds, replenish linens, vacuum, clean bathrooms and public areas.Â No exp. req.Â The specific days and hours of work will vary depending on scheduling and the level of business at the resort but will generally be 5 days per week with rotating days off with 2 shifts available, one from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and one from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am approximately 40 hours per week with some overtime.Â

This posting is being made in connection with an application for H-2B workers.

Workers are paid every two weeks.Â A single workweek will be used to compute wages due. Â The employer will make all deductions from the worker’s paycheck required by law but will make no other deductions. Raises and bonuses available based on performance or length of service with the employer.

Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided without charge or deposit.Â Workers receive discounted meals at the employee cafeteria; food and beverage discounts at resort restaurants, and discounts at the resort golf courses, spa and retail stores.Â

If required by prevailing law the employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period.Â H-2B workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees) incurred by the worker. Â If the worker completes 50% of the work contract period, employer will reimburse the worker for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work.Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved.Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts.

The employer does not provide housing or board during the term of employment however the employer does have a limited number of shared housing units available for rent by seasonal workers at a cost to the worker of $56.00 per week.Â

Employer does not provide transportation to and from work location during the term of employment.Â

This job order, including its wage and working terms and conditions, is contingent upon prevailing legal interpretations of federal H-2B immigration and FLSA employment law, including Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security regulations.Â If any such prevailing law is rescinded, superseded, vacated, or substantially modified, then the employer will accordingly revise any affected term.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd

Acme, MI 49610

(231) 534-6000

[email protected] Â

Please inquire about the job opportunity or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes directly to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency/Michigan Works office located at 1209 S. Garfield Avenue, Suite C; Traverse City, MI 49686; phone (231) 922-3700 or (800) 442-1074; fax (231) 922-3737 or any other Michigan Works location.Â Refer to the job posting number