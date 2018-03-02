Start Date: April 1, 2018

End Date: December 1, 2018 Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Â

MasterCorp, Inc., headquartered in Crossville, Tennessee, seeks ten (10) full-time, temporary Housekeepers who will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining all rooms, suites, and indoor common areas at client properties, which includes vacuuming floors, dusting, replenishing linens and towels, disinfecting bathrooms, and washing windows.

Â

Will report directly to the Executive Housekeeper at MasterCorp, Inc.Â Â

Â

Three (3) months of experience at a high-end hotel, resort, or private club required.

Â

All work performed at one (1) worksite in Boyne Falls, Michigan.Â Travel is not required.

Â

Daily transportation is provided to and from worksite.Â

Â

On-the-job training is provided.Â Â Â

Â

Wage: piece-rate position with guaranteed wage of $10.91 per hour, paid weekly.Â Employer will guarantee wage in any given workweek when total compensation (including piece-rate pay) does not meet prevailing wage.Â Piece rate is paid per room cleaned and varies from $13.00 for a small, single-bed hotel room up to $30.00 for a large two-bedroom suite.Â Overtime is available and guaranteed at no less than $16.37 per hour.

Â

Schedule: 35 hours per week.Â Work schedule can vary and can include evening and weekend hours.Â Work may be performed on any day of the week from Monday through Sunday.Â Work hours are from 9:00am to 4:00pm and may vary.

Â

A single workweek will be used to compute wages due.Â

Â

Housing is offered and optional.Â Cost of housing, if accepted, is $100.00 per week.Â If used, total cost of housing will be deducted from paycheck.

Â

All deductions from paycheck required by law will be made.Â

Â

If the worker completes 50% of the work contract period, employer will pay directly for and/or reimburse workers for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work.Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for workerâs reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer.Â The employer will pay directly for and/or reimburse workers for all reasonable inbound transportation and subsistence costs within the first workweek.Â The employer will pay directly for and/or reimburse workers for all reasonable outbound transportation and subsistence costs during the last workweek.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved.Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts.Â

Â

The employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period.

Â

The employer will provide workers at no charge all tools, supplies, and equipment required to perform the job.

Â

H-2B workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by government (excluding passport fees).

Â

Inquire or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes to Michigan Works!, 2240 Mitchell Park Drive, Suite B, Petoskey, Michigan 49770, (231) 347-5150.Â Job Order 8385118.

Â

Mail resume to Felicia Phillips, MasterCorp, Inc., 3505 N Main Street, Crossville, Tennessee 38555, (931) 459-4480.