Housekeeper

Crystal Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a Crystal Mountain, located in Thompsonville, Michigan 49683; (231) 378-2056; [email protected].

10 Housekeepers needed for temporary, full-timeÂ employment in Benzie County, Michigan.

Employment dates: 04/01/2018 to 10/15/2018.

Work hours/days: At least 35 hours/week, 9am to 5pm (may vary). Business operates 7 days a week. Typically workers are scheduled for 2 days off per 7 day period.Â

Wage: At least $10.91/hr. Overtime hours possible but not guaranteed and will be paid at $16.37/hr.Â (PWD P-400-17310-184082).Â

Pay frequency:Â The employer will use a single workweek as its standard for computing wages due. Workers will be paid bi-weekly.

Deductions: The employer will make all deductions from the worker’s pay check required by law.

Housing: Employer offers sharedÂ housing to active workers in cabin type units and will deduct $60 per person per week from the worker’s pay check for these expenses forÂ workers who choose them. Daily transportation is provided to and from work for employees choosing employer provided housing. Living in employer provided housing is not a condition of employment.

Transportation: As required by federal regulation, the employer will arrange and pay directly for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work, or will reimburse the worker for such costs, if the worker completes 50 percent of the period of employment covered by the job order. Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, the employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable cost of return transportation and subsistence back home or to place worker originally departed to work, except where worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer or where the employer has appropriately reported a worker’s voluntary abandonment of employment.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distance involved. Daily meals will be provided at a rate of at least $12.07/day during travel to a maximum of $51.00/day with receipts.

Visa fees: Workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (except passport fees).

Three fourths guarantee: The employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourth of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period.

Job Description: Responsible for ensuring the standards of cleanliness in assigned guests rooms are archieved and maintained on a consistent basis to achieve current resort guest satisfaction standards in cleanliness and service. Clean wash basins, mirrors, commodes, tubs and showers daily. Change soiled linens on beds and make beds following resort protocol. Dust and polish furniture and equipment. Wash windows, walls, ceilings and woodwork. Act with responsibility towards all company property, supplies and equipment. Employer will provide workers at no charge all tools, supplies, and equipment required to perform the job.Â

Requirements: No education or experience is required.Â Employer will provide on-the-job training in the proper use and maintenance of neceessary tools and equipment.