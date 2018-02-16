House Attendant (Housekeeper)

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Assesses quantities of stock in storeroom upon arrival. Restock inventory if necessary.

* Assists Room Attendant; including stripping room linen and removing trash.

* Transports dirty linen from departed rooms and transport to laundry department.

* Transport clean bath and bed linen from laundry to storerooms.

* Keeps storerooms clean, free of trash, and organized at all times.

* Delivers irons, ironing boards, roll aways, cribs, etc. to guest room upon request.

* Picks up and returns to storage any previously used guest requests found in rooms or hallways.

* Communicates with Management for any special requests or duties.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.

* Familiar with housekeeping including sanitation, laundry operations, and guest service.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Lift up to 30 lbs, pushing and pulling up to 100 lbs, bending, stretching.

* Must be able to stand and walk for long periods of time.

* Exposure to chemicals. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled