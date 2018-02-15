Hotel Housekeeper- Part Time
Interlochen Center for the Arts is looking to hire a part time hotel housekeeper. This position will work 28 hours per week and during the summer months of Interlochen Arts Camp the housekeeping staff expands and employees can work up to 40 hours per week, May-August.Â
Major Responsibilities:
- Provide cleaning services requested via work orders or as part of regularly assigned cleaning area.
- Maintain campus spaces for use by community & visitors
- Clean area flooring & fixtures
- Remove trash & debris
- Place work orders for site repairs
- Rental space & hotel cleaning assignments as needed
- Team & individual assignments
Qualifications:
- Housekeeping or Custodial experience regarded as a plus but not necessary
- In house training for required expectation levels provided
- Ability to occasionally lift &/or load 50 lbs
- Valid drivers license to be able to be insured and toÂ drive Interlochen vehiclesÂ
