Hotel Housekeeper- Part Time

Interlochen Center for the Arts is looking to hire a part time hotel housekeeper. This position will work 28 hours per week and during the summer months of Interlochen Arts Camp the housekeeping staff expands and employees can work up to 40 hours per week, May-August.Â

Major Responsibilities:

Provide cleaning services requested via work orders or as part of regularly assigned cleaning area.

Maintain campus spaces for use by community & visitors

Clean area flooring & fixtures

Remove trash & debris

Place work orders for site repairs

Rental space & hotel cleaning assignments as needed

Team & individual assignments

Qualifications: