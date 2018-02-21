Hotel Clerk

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc. located in Mackinaw City, MI has opening for 38 full time temporary Hotel Clerks, $10.83/hr. ($16.25/hr. O.T.) from 4/01/2018 to 11/05/2018. Â Â Duties:Â Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests; greet, register, and assign rooms to guests of hotels or motels; verify customers’ credit, and establish how the customer will pay for the accommodation; contact housekeeping or maintenance staff when guests report problems; make and confirm reservations. Issue room keys and escort instructions to bellhops; keep records of room availability and guests’ accounts, manually or using computers; perform bookkeeping activities, such as balancing accounts and conducting nightly audits; post charges, such as those for rooms, food, liquor, or telephone calls, to ledgers, manually or by using computers; compute bills, collect payments, and make change for guests; record guest comments or complaints, referring customers to managers as necessary; review accounts and charges with guests during the checkout process; advise housekeeping staff when rooms have been vacated and are ready for cleaning; answer inquiries pertaining to hotel services, guest registration, and travel directions, or make recommendations regarding shopping, dining, or entertainment; clean and maintain lobby and common areas, such as restocking supplies and watering plants; prepare for basic food service, such as setting up continental breakfast or coffee and tea supplies; date-stamp, sort, and rack incoming mail and messages. Â No experience in Hotel Clerking is required.Â

The days and hours of work will vary depending on scheduling and the level of business and based on room rentals the prior night and hours may be spread over 7 days per week, Friday-Thursday (including Saturday and Sunday).Â Examples of daily work schedules include: 7 am-12:30 pm, 7am-3pm, 12pm-8pm, 11pm-7am, 3pm-11pm, 9:30am-3pm, 9:30am-4pm, and 9:30am-5:00pm, approximately 40 hours per week with some occasional overtime during busy times.Â If required by prevailing law the employer guarantees to offer work for hours equal to at least three-fourths of the workdays in each 12-week period of the total employment period. Â Raises and bonuses available based on performance or length of service with the employer. Â

Work locations will be at establishments located at 601 N Huron,505-726,825-1143 S Huron,116 Old US 31, all in Mackinaw City, MI and all within walking distance.

Optional employer sponsored health insurance through Blue Care Network is available as payroll deductions of 9.53% of W-2 wages or $ 270.16/month, whichever amount is less. Â Acceptance of employer sponsored health insurance plan is not a requirement for employment. If health insurance is elected, payroll deductions of the premium set forth above will be deducted from the employeeâs paycheck.

In addition to the hourly wage, desk clerks will receive $.25 bonus for every ferry ticket they sell at the desk to hotel customers.

Â

This posting is being made in connection with an application for H-2B workers.

Workers are paid every two weeks.Â A single workweek will be used to compute wages due.Â The work week runs from Friday to Thursday.Â The employer will make all deductions from the worker’s paycheck required by law.Â No other deductions will be taken unless voluntarily agreed to by the employee.

Work tools, supplies and equipment will be provided without charge or deposit.

H-2B workers will be reimbursed in the first workweek for all visa, visa processing, border crossing, and other related fees, including those mandated by the government (excluding passport fees) incurred by the worker. Â If the worker completes 50% of the work contract period, employer will reimburse the worker for transportation and subsistence from the place of recruitment to the place of work.Â Upon completion of the work contract or where the worker is dismissed earlier, employer will provide or pay for worker’s reasonable costs of return transportation and subsistence back home or to the place the worker originally departed to work, except where the worker will not return due to subsequent employment with another employer.Â The amount of transportation payment or reimbursement will be equal to the most economical and reasonable common carrier for the distances involved.Â Daily subsistence will be provided at a rate of $12.07 per day during travel to a maximum of $51.00 per day with receipts.

The employer does not provide housing or board during the term of employment however the employer does have a limited number of optional shared housing units available for rent by seasonal workers at a cost to the worker of $79.95 per week.Â Use of employer provided housing is not a condition of employment.Â The housing is within walking distance of the worksites.Â If a worker rents housing from the employer, the employee will be asked to agree to have the rent deducted from their paycheck.

Employer does not provide transportation to and from work location during the term of employment.Â This job order, including its wage and working terms and conditions, is contingent upon prevailing legal interpretations of federal H-2B immigration and FLSA employment law, including Department of Labor and Department of Homeland Security regulations.Â If any such prevailing law is rescinded, superseded, vacated, or substantially modified, then the employer will accordingly revise any affected term.

Mackinaw Seasonal Resorts, Inc.

701 S. Huron Ave.

Mackinaw City, MIÂ 49701

231-436-5005

[email protected]

Please inquire about the job opportunity or send applications, indications of availability, and/or resumes directly to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency/Michigan Works office located at 11153 North Straits Hwy; Cheboygan, MI 49721; p. (231) 627-4303Â or (800) 442-1074; fax (231) 627-6111 or any other Michigan Works location.Â Refer to the job posting numberÂ