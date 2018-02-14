Host(ess)/Cashier

Position Summary

Responsible for greeting and seating of guests utilizing guest recognition tools per SCR F & B standards of service. Assumes cashier responsibilities and ensures cleanliness of restaurant.

Professional Experience:

A minimum of six months related experience and/or training in a high volume F & B operation is preferred.

Education:

There is no minimum educational requirement for this position.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!