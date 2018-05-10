Title:Host/HostessJob Description:

Job OverviewDo you delight in making lasting impressions? Join the Red Lobster family as a Host/Hostess where your goal is to make the beginning and end of each guestâs dining experience nothing less than extraordinary. Responsibilities will include greeting our guests with friendly conversation, and using a seating chart to seat appropriately. To help our guests âseaâ food differently, you should know the current âUltimate Eventâ and popular menu items. Our restaurant gets busy, which means our host/hostess will need to monitor a waiting list, manage a floor chart with available tables, and be able to communicate with guests who are waiting. Additionally, the menus, waiting room, and restrooms should be maintained. As a member of an energetic team, the host/hostess may also need to answer the phones and fill to-go orders when needed.

What You Need to Succeedâ¢Skills to Make the Grade â Must be able to organize, plan ahead, and engage in conversation with our guestsâ¢Job Qualifications â Must be at least 16 years of ageâ¢Perform the Physical Demands â Remain on your feet for several hours at a time, lift up to 20 pounds, bend, kneel, stoop, and sweep frequently

BIG plans are on the horizon for Red Lobster. Our team and restaurants are great today, but our future is even better. There is no better time than now to join the Red Lobster Family!

Great SeafoodYou can be proud of the food you serve. The tremendous variety of seafood makes us the perfect destination for seafood lovers. Our annual âUltimate Eventsâ like Lobsterfest, Crabfest, and Endless Shrimp are more widely known than practically any other restaurant.

You will serve fish at a premium standard. We are a global pioneer and an industry leader in Seafood Sustainability. With seafood served from over 30 countries, Red Lobster has a long standing commitment to sustainable fishing and farming. We are a founder and current member of the Global Aquaculture Alliance and a current member of National Fisheries Institute. Our team is proud to be known for not serving any endangered species on the menu and for buying only from fisheries that are sustainably managed through BAP (Best Aquaculture Practices) standards.

Great PeopleYou will work at a destination for celebration. Our restaurants have a rich history of hosting birthdays, anniversaries, receptions, reunions, and other important memorable occasions.

You are part of an amazing family. Our restaurants are a place where you can both make friends and find a mentor. Itâs important that our family of team members flourish, learn and grow. Our RL Cares program, for instance, is designed to help team members with unplanned expenses in times of great need.

You give back to the community. Our RL Shares program donates millions of pounds of food to Food Banks and Food Shelters across the country â making a significant difference for the homeless and hungry in the communities where we operate.

Great ResultsThe #1 Seafood Restaurant Company in the US. Opened in 1968, we have earned an exceptional name, brand recognition, and reputation.

The #1 casual dining employer for our size. (Forbes Magazine 2016 List of Americaâs Best Employers and 2016 List of Canada’s Best Employers)

A restaurant that is loved. Our ratings are among the highest in casual dining for restaurant followers and consumer engagement.

Position:RLUSA_0310 Host State:MI City:Traverse City Job Type:Dining Room Staff Zip Code:49684-4524 Restaurant Location:Traverse City, Mi Address:2691 North U.S. 31 South