Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:

Demonstrating genuine hospitality and setting the stage for an exceptional dining experience by making every single guest feel welcome at the door and

â¢ Engaging in friendly conversation as you seat guests in a timely fashion

â¢ Introducing guests to their server

â¢ Managing restaurant waiting list during high volume to accurately set guest expectations

â¢ Always sincerely thanking guests as they leave and inviting them to return