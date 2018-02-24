Host
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369517
About Host
Work in a team-oriented, high-volume, fast-paced, guest-centric environment to deliver on our purpose of Hospitaliano! Our passion for 100% guest delight by:
Demonstrating genuine hospitality and setting the stage for an exceptional dining experience by making every single guest feel welcome at the door and
â¢ Engaging in friendly conversation as you seat guests in a timely fashion
â¢ Introducing guests to their server
â¢ Managing restaurant waiting list during high volume to accurately set guest expectations
â¢ Always sincerely thanking guests as they leave and inviting them to return
