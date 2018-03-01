Host
Traverse City, MI
Overview
The Host/Hostess performs guest service by greeting guests and seating all as promptly as possible. The Host/ Hostess always greet guests in a warm, hospitable manner and arrange seating in the most organized fashion. The Host/Hostess is always dressed properly and ready to seat guests at clean, properly prepared tables. A professional attitude and sincere hospitality toward all guests is required at all times.
Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:
-
Performs guest service by greeting guests and seating all as promptly as possible
-
Always greets guests in a warm, hospitable manner and arranges seating in the most organized fashion
-
Ensures that all available tables are clean and properly prepared
-
Exhibits professional, sincere hospitality toward all guests at all time.
-
Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example
-
Carefully monitors the operation of the stores and assists the manager in identifying and solving present and potential guest problems
-
Follows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operational policies and procedures, including safety and security, to ensure the safety of all employees and guests during each shift
-
Maintains a clean and organized workspace
-
Maintains regular and punctual attendance
Responsibilities
-
Maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality, with or without reasonable accommodation
-
Available to work flexible hours that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, nights and/or holidays
-
Meet store operating policies and standards and cash handling and store safety and security, with or without reasonable accommodation
-
Engage with and understand our guests, including discovering and responding to guest needs through clear and pleasant communication
-
Comply with a dress code that prohibits displaying tattoos on face or throat.
-
Available to perform many different tasks within the store during each shift
Qualifications
-
Read, write and comprehend the English language
-
Stand for long periods of time
-
Lift a maximum of 20 pounds overhead
-
Work at a pace consistent with changing business volume and demands
-
Ability to learn quickly
-
Ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions and request clarification when needed
-
Strong interpersonal skills
-
Ability to work as part of a team
-
Ability to build relationships
