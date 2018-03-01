Overview

The Host/Hostess performs guest service by greeting guests and seating all as promptly as possible. The Host/ Hostess always greet guests in a warm, hospitable manner and arrange seating in the most organized fashion. The Host/Hostess is always dressed properly and ready to seat guests at clean, properly prepared tables. A professional attitude and sincere hospitality toward all guests is required at all times.

Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

Performs guest service by greeting guests and seating all as promptly as possible

Always greets guests in a warm, hospitable manner and arranges seating in the most organized fashion

Ensures that all available tables are clean and properly prepared

Exhibits professional, sincere hospitality toward all guests at all time.

Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example

Carefully monitors the operation of the stores and assists the manager in identifying and solving present and potential guest problems

Follows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operational policies and procedures, including safety and security, to ensure the safety of all employees and guests during each shift

Maintains a clean and organized workspace

Maintains regular and punctual attendance

Responsibilities

Maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality, with or without reasonable accommodation

Available to work flexible hours that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, nights and/or holidays

Meet store operating policies and standards and cash handling and store safety and security, with or without reasonable accommodation

Engage with and understand our guests, including discovering and responding to guest needs through clear and pleasant communication

Comply with a dress code that prohibits displaying tattoos on face or throat.

Available to perform many different tasks within the store during each shift

Qualifications

Read, write and comprehend the English language

Stand for long periods of time

Lift a maximum of 20 pounds overhead

Work at a pace consistent with changing business volume and demands

Ability to learn quickly

Ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions and request clarification when needed

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to build relationships

Take the Next Step

Sorry the Share function is not working properly at this moment. Please refresh the page and try again later.

In compliance with federal and state equal employment opportunity laws, qualified applicants are considered for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, national origin, age, marital status, medical condition, disability or any other class expressly protected by law. Qualified applicants are considered for employment according to the laws of the respective state of employment. If you feel this policy has been violated, you may report such instances to the Employee Relations Department online () or toll free at 1 800-333-9566.

Location 3620 North Country Drive

Category Dining Room

Address US 31 & South Airport Road

City/State US-MI-Traverse City