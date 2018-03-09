Hospitality Positions (Front Desk, Maintenance, Housekeeping, Laundry, Breakfast Bar)

Holiday Inn Express of Mackinaw City is looking for employees for the season. We are looking for dependable, friendly, customer service experienced team players for multiple positions within the hotel.

Front Desk –

Accommodate hotel guests by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests, other duties as assigned.

Breakfast Bar Attendant –

Clean tables, replenish supply of utensils, cups, and dishes; supply service bar with food and drinks.

Maintenance –

Perform work on machines, mechanical equipment, or the structure of an establishment in repair. Duties may involve pipe fitting; boiler making; insulating; welding; machining; carpentry; repairing electrical or mechanical equipment; installing, and repairing buildings, floors, or stairs.

Housekeeping –

Cleaning guests’ rooms, both unoccupied and occupied rooms. Duties include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, cleaning bathrooms; tubs, sinks, toilets and vacuuming. Stocking supply closets with chemicals, linens and other items.

Laundry –

Operate industrial washers and driers for hotel linens; sheets, pillowcases, comforters, towels and other articles as directed. As well as folding dried laundry and stocked linen shelves.