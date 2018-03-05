Home Performance Sales Representative

HVAC/Home Performance Company seeks a qualified individual to perform energy efficiency and home performance evaluations and sales. Conduct thorough residential evaluations to evaluate factors such as the thermal boundary, HVAC system improvements and building performance issues.Â Representative will explain and recommend measures and associated benefits to homeowners to secure approval of proposed work.Â Representative will manage sales and installation of measures.Â

Preferred Qualifications/Experience

Building Performance Institute Building Analyst Certification

Residential Builderâs license

Valid driverâs license

Previously preformed energy audits

Previous experience in residential renovation, HVAC, weatherization or construction

Ability to work in residential environments, including but not limited to being able to work in attics, basements and crawlspaces

Excellent verbal and written skills

Â