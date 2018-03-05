Home Performance Sales Representative
Geofurnace Heating & Cooling Llc.
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
HVAC/Home Performance Company seeks a qualified individual to perform energy efficiency and home performance evaluations and sales. Conduct thorough residential evaluations to evaluate factors such as the thermal boundary, HVAC system improvements and building performance issues.Â Representative will explain and recommend measures and associated benefits to homeowners to secure approval of proposed work.Â Representative will manage sales and installation of measures.Â
- Building Performance Institute Building Analyst Certification
- Residential Builderâs license
- Valid driverâs license
- Previously preformed energy audits
- Previous experience in residential renovation, HVAC, weatherization or construction
- Ability to work in residential environments, including but not limited to being able to work in attics, basements and crawlspaces
- Excellent verbal and written skills
