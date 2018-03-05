Home Healthy Aide/ CENA/ CNA
In Home Health Care Services Inc.
traverse city, MI
Posted on March 5, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368278
About Home Healthy Aide/ CENA/ CNA
Currently hiring for Home Health Aides/Caregivers in the greater Grand Traverse Area.Â
In Home Health Care Services Inc. is a well established home health care company that provides in home services to people in need.Â
Have you ever felt the need to help others? Have you ever wanted to make a difference in another persons life but are not sure how to start? Here is your opportunity………….
Why choose us you ask?Â
We offer:
Weekly PAY
Flexible Schedules
Paid training
PAID VACATION
Medical, Dental, Vision, AFLAC for full time employees
You can work close to home!!!!!!!!!!!! Positions available in:
Traverse City
Leelanau
Kalkaska
Lake City
Interlochen………………..and more!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Apply today start tomorrow……….
What we need from you:
A willingness to help and work with all ages and needs
Clean background check
TB TEST
drug free
valid drivers license, reliable transportation and proof of insurance
At least 18 years of age
NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY WE WILL TRAIN AND WILL COMPENSATE THOSE WITH EXPERIENCE
Stop in at the office for an application or
Please email me ([email protected]) your resume or apply online atÂ
Job at a Glance
About In Home Health Care Services Inc.
More jobs at In Home Health Care Services Inc.