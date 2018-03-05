MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Home Healthy Aide/ CENA/ CNA

traverse city, MI

Website:
http://www.inhomehealthcareservices.com/

Posted on March 5, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368278

Apply Now

About Home Healthy Aide/ CENA/ CNA

Currently hiring for Home Health Aides/Caregivers in the greater Grand Traverse Area.Â 

In Home Health Care Services Inc. is a well established home health care company that provides in home services to people in need.Â 

Have you ever felt the need to help others? Have you ever wanted to make a difference in another persons life but are not sure how to start? Here is your opportunity………….

Why choose us you ask?Â 

We offer:
Weekly PAY
Flexible Schedules
Paid training
PAID VACATION
Medical, Dental, Vision, AFLAC for full time employees

You can work close to home!!!!!!!!!!!! Positions available in:
Traverse City
Leelanau
Kalkaska
Lake City
Interlochen………………..and more!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Apply today start tomorrow……….

What we need from you:

A willingness to help and work with all ages and needs
Clean background check
TB TEST
drug free
valid drivers license, reliable transportation and proof of insurance
At least 18 years of age

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY WE WILL TRAIN AND WILL COMPENSATE THOSE WITH EXPERIENCE

Stop in at the office for an application or

Please email me ([email protected]) your resume or apply online atÂ 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About In Home Health Care Services Inc.

More jobs at In Home Health Care Services Inc.

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8061128

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing