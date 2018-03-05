Home Healthy Aide/ CENA/ CNA

Currently hiring for Home Health Aides/Caregivers in the greater Grand Traverse Area.Â

In Home Health Care Services Inc. is a well established home health care company that provides in home services to people in need.Â

Have you ever felt the need to help others? Have you ever wanted to make a difference in another persons life but are not sure how to start? Here is your opportunity………….

Why choose us you ask?Â

We offer:

Weekly PAY

Flexible Schedules

Paid training

PAID VACATION

Medical, Dental, Vision, AFLAC for full time employees

You can work close to home!!!!!!!!!!!! Positions available in:

Traverse City

Leelanau

Kalkaska

Lake City

Interlochen………………..and more!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Apply today start tomorrow……….

What we need from you:

A willingness to help and work with all ages and needs

Clean background check

TB TEST

drug free

valid drivers license, reliable transportation and proof of insurance

At least 18 years of age

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY WE WILL TRAIN AND WILL COMPENSATE THOSE WITH EXPERIENCE

Stop in at the office for an application or

Please email me ([email protected]) your resume or apply online atÂ