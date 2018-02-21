We are looking for a caring and compassionate Home Health Care Aide/Homemaker who takes pride in providing services for Emmet County seniors. This is a part-time, Monday thru Friday position, approximately 15 â 24 hours per week. More hours per week may be added in future. No nights or weekends required! No CSA certification required. Paid mileage and paid time off, including paid holidays. We offer a competitive wage. Services include light house cleaning, personal care and respite care. Some experience and reliable transportation required.