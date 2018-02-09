Home Health Aide

Are you compassionate? Do you like to help others reach their full potential? Are you dedicated and outgoing?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, home health care may be the career path for you!

We support individuals in their homes and out in the community.

We help people achieve a higher quality of life by teaching them life skills such as; Socialization, Medication Prompting, Community Participation, Personal Care and Hygiene, Meal Planning, Meal Preparation and Shopping, Budgeting, Housekeeping, Laundry and Organizational Skills

Working with people who need support in their home allows for our staff members to meet new and interesting personalities; people who have amazing stories to share and who have different needs. Caring for people is work that team members can be proud of!

Join a winning team!

No experience is needed, we will train caring people to support individuals in their homes.

Accelerated rate available for those with experience!

Must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid non-restricted driver’s license.Â Job description can be viewed at WWW.RLLS.ORG