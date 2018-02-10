Home Health Aide
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
About Home Health Aide
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
High school diploma or GED preferred.
Documentation of successful completion of a 75-hour nurse aide training and competency program, or state approved CHA or CENA program preferred.
Successful completion of Munson Home Care/Hospice’s Aide Skills/ Competency Checklist and written Aide Competency Test after hire and prior to making independent home visits.
Six months experience as an aide in a home care setting preferred.
Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively in English. Able to follow written and verbal instructions and to document care provided per those instructions.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices in various weather conditions.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Meets established productivity standards.
-
Meets 12 hours of continuing education requirements yearly.
-
Provides care consistent with written instructions.
-
Assists with personal hygiene.
-
Assists with ambulation and exercise.
-
Assists with ADLs and IADLs.
-
Assists with medications that are ordinarily self-administered.
-
Reports changes in the client’s conditions and needs to the registered nurse.
-
Provides nutritional support.
-
Performs other related supportive tasks.
-
Practices standard precautions.
-
Provides environmental support as needed.
-
With additional training may install and maintain Telemonitors.
-
Complies with standard precautions, infection control and safety procedures.
-
Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date.
-
Performs all other duties as assigned.
