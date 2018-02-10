Home Health Aide

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or GED preferred.

Documentation of successful completion of a 75-hour nurse aide training and competency program, or state approved CHA or CENA program preferred.

Successful completion of Munson Home Care/Hospice’s Aide Skills/ Competency Checklist and written Aide Competency Test after hire and prior to making independent home visits.

Six months experience as an aide in a home care setting preferred.

Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively in English. Able to follow written and verbal instructions and to document care provided per those instructions.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices in various weather conditions.

SPECIFIC DUTIES