Home Care Aid or CNA
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 3, 2018
About Home Care Aid or CNA
We currently have immediate openings for compassionate, reliable home care assistants and certified nurses aids.
If you are passionate about making a difference, Choices Incorporated has the perfect job opportunity for you!
We offer several incentives including Bi-Weekly Pay, Healthcare Insurance (for qualifying employees), Flexible Hours and many more!
Qualifications:
– Be at least 18 years of age with High school or equivalentÂ education
– Positive and patient demeanor
– Ability to build a positive, professional relationship withÂ clients and families
– Ability to handle some lifting-transfers
– Good written and verbal communication skills
Responsibilities:
– Provide routine individualized care to the elderly or a person with disabilities.
– Monitor and report changes in patient health status.
– Provide personal care, such as bathing and dressing patient.
