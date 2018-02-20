Historical Tour Guide

Do you love history? We have nearly 100 years of it that we’d love to share! If you are enthusiastic, charismatic, and love to share stories, this is the job for you. The position entails showing groups of guests around our historic property, both on foot and riding on a tram. Groups come in all ages, so flexibility is a must, as well as the ability to speak clearly and tailor your program to suit the individual group. Most work is during the day but will include some weekends and evenings.