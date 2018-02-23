Hiring Event – Employer of the Day!
Holiday Inn Express And Suites
Cadillac, MI
Posted on February 23, 2018
About Hiring Event – Employer of the Day!
Holiday Inn Express will be holding a hiring event at the Cadillac Michigan Works! office on Thursday, March 8th from the hours of 12 – 4pm.
We are hiring for the following positions:
Shift Supervisor
Breakfast Attendant
Housekeeping
Please be prepared for an interview and bring a current resume.
