Hiring Event – Employer of the Day!

Cadillac, MI

Posted on February 23, 2018

Holiday Inn Express will be holding a hiring event at the Cadillac Michigan Works! office on Thursday, March 8th from the hours of 12 – 4pm.

We are hiring for the following positions:

Shift Supervisor

Breakfast Attendant

Housekeeping

Please be prepared for an interview and bring a current resume. 

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7808513

