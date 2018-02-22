Heavy Machinery Operator

$20,000 signing bonus

******This Requires you to Enlist into the Michigan National Guard******

No Experience Required

Heavy Equipment operator

Positions are now available in Traverse City. The National Guard is a Michigan based branch of service. We have both part and full time jobs. We have entry level jobs along with management level openings. We help pay for college. We also give you on the job training and experience. The National Guard assists in natural disaster relief along with overseas ventures. Primarily our members work one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer. This does require you to enlist into the Military.

You get $1450-$1800 Per month while in training

-Benefits include-

Paid training

A monthly pay check

Montgomery GI Bill

up to $10,000 per year for college tuition

Retirement benefits for part time service

Low cost life insurance

Health insurance

Student Load Repayment (up to $50,000)

-Requirements-

High School Diploma or GED

Must be between ages of 17 and 34, Unless you have prior service military

Must be able to pass a physical exam and meet legal and moral standards

Minimal law violations (no felonies)

If you are interested please call SSG Daniel Kemp at 989-370-8395

