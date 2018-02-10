Heavy Equipment Shop Mechanic – Petoskey, MI

Paving the Road to Success!

Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach ever asphalt, concrete, bridge, and all construction projects. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer competitive wages and an excellent fringe benefit package.

SUMMARY

Safely troubleshoot/repair heavy highway construction and surface mining equipment.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Experience in heavy equipment troubleshooting and repair

Experience with air brake systems, power transmission and material conveying systems

Experience with large diesel and small gas power units

Experience in minor welding and fabrication

Experience with drivelines, hydraulic systems (pumps, drive motors, valves, lines/cylinders), electrical systems, suspension systems, and chassis/frames

Familiar with preventive/predictive/proactive maintenance systems

Qualifications

Four (4) years of relevant experience and or two (2) years of relevant training plus two (2) years of experience in heavy equipment troubleshooting and repair

Strong quantitative and analytical skills

Must have good organization skills

Must be quick to adapt and able to thrive in a fast paced, high pressure environment

Problem solving skills with attention to detail

Self-motivated; ability to work independently

Good written and verbal communication skills

Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran