Heavy Equipment Shop Mechanic – Petoskey, MI
Rieth-Riley Construction Company
Charlevoix, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Paving the Road to Success!
Join Rieth-Riley and help our team Pave the Road to Success! Rieth-Riley is a team of motivated, highly qualified individuals who are committed to the success of each and every project. The employee owners at Rieth-Riley proudly remain dedicated to moving forward. It’s the way we think, the way we act â the way we approach ever asphalt, concrete, bridge, and all construction projects. We are a 100% employee owned company. So, we truly think like owners and take personal pride and care in every project we construct. We offer competitive wages and an excellent fringe benefit package.
SUMMARY
Safely troubleshoot/repair heavy highway construction and surface mining equipment.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.
Experience in heavy equipment troubleshooting and repair
-
Experience with air brake systems, power transmission and material conveying systems
-
Experience with large diesel and small gas power units
-
Experience in minor welding and fabrication
-
Experience with drivelines, hydraulic systems (pumps, drive motors, valves, lines/cylinders), electrical systems, suspension systems, and chassis/frames
-
Familiar with preventive/predictive/proactive maintenance systems
Qualifications
-
Four (4) years of relevant experience and or two (2) years of relevant training plus two (2) years of experience in heavy equipment troubleshooting and repair
-
Strong quantitative and analytical skills
-
Must have good organization skills
-
Must be quick to adapt and able to thrive in a fast paced, high pressure environment
-
Problem solving skills with attention to detail
-
Self-motivated; ability to work independently
-
Good written and verbal communication skills
Equal Opportunity Employer – M/F/Disability/Veteran
