Heavy Equipment Service Manager

About the Company:

Alta Equipment Company is one of the Great Lakes leading equipment dealers, offering a wide variety of products including gas and electric forklifts, a diverse line of construction equipment and materials handling products. Alta brings 34 years of experience in service efficiency and fleet management to its customer base, providing rapid response and innovative solutions. We are a growing, progressive, multi-location distributor with 22 locations and over 800 employees based in Michigan, Northern Indiana and Illinois. Our core commitment is to provide outstanding service that exceeds our customersâ expectations. Altaâs Guiding Principles are that we Invest in the Best, we have a Passion for Excellence, we promote Mutual Respect, we are One Team, and we develop relationships that create Customers for Life.

We offer an excellent benefit package that includes:

Blue Cross Blue Shield health with 3 PPO plans to choose from

Delta Dental

EyeMed voluntary vision

UNUM company paid life, short and long term disability insurances

Voluntary life and long term disability buy up

Legal and identity theft insurance

Flexible and Health Savings Accounts

Paid holidays

Personal and vacation time

401(k) with discretionary match

Our Construction Equipment Group is seeking a full-time service manager for our Traverse City, MI branch. The primary responsibilities of the position consist of, but are not limited to:

Supervise the operation of the service department

Dispatch field technicians and efficiently manage logistics

P&L of the Service department

Foster a positive customer and employee relations atmosphere

Review & analyze department data to meet sales and profit goals

Constant communication with customers to update them on the status of their work orders

Process and review work orders, invoicing and customer quotes

Monitor employee training progress

Oversee payroll entry and audit for accuracy

Purchase order acquisition and coordination

Monitor work in process

Responsible for condition of service vehicles and facility

Incorporates Alta’s Guiding Principles into daily activities

Performs other duties as assigned

Consistent, regular, and reliable attendance including being ready for work at the designated start time

Desired Skills and Qualifications:

A minimum of 3 years of previous service management experience is preferred

Good mechanical aptitude

Strong leadership skills are a must

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Time management skills

Good customer relations and people skills

Ability to successfully manage others

Computer Skills – ERP systems, Crystal Reports, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Language Skills – Intermediate: Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and correspondence. Ability to speak effectively before groups of customers or employees of organization.

Reasoning Ability – High: Ability to solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Mathematical Skills – Intermediate: Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, proportions, percentages, area, circumference, and volume. Ability to apply concepts of basic algebra and geometry.

Physical Demands/Work Environment:

Physical/Sensory Functions: Regularly will talk/hear; Frequently will stand, sit, use hands, reach with hands and arms; Occasionally will walk, climb or balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl. taste/smell

Lift and/or Move Functions: Frequently will lift up to 10 pounds; Occasionally will lift up to 100 pounds

Work Environment: Occasionally will work near moving mechanical parts, fumes or airborne particles, outdoor weather conditions, toxic or caustic chemicals, risk of electrical shock, wet or humid conditions (non-weather)

Other Opportunities at Alta:

Please visit our careers page at www.altaequipment.jobs to view other openings that may be of interest to you!

