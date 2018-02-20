MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Health Insurance Sales Agent

Cadillac, MI

Posted on February 20, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/368538

Apply Now

About Health Insurance Sales Agent

An aggressively growing, family-owned Cadillac insurance agency is seeking licensed and experienced health insurance agents throughout the State of Michigan. Experience in group health insurance preferred, but we are willing to look at all qualified candidates. We offer a very competitive commission structure, including incentives and bonuses, on-going product training and personal development seminars. Work-from-home opportunities are a possibility. If you are interested in a career focused on helping others and that provides unlimited income potential, please email resume and cover letter to [email protected]

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Employee Benefit Solutions, Inc

More jobs at Employee Benefit Solutions, Inc

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6043785

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing