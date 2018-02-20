Health Insurance Sales Agent

An aggressively growing, family-owned Cadillac insurance agency is seeking licensed and experienced health insurance agents throughout the State of Michigan. Experience in group health insurance preferred, but we are willing to look at all qualified candidates. We offer a very competitive commission structure, including incentives and bonuses, on-going product training and personal development seminars. Work-from-home opportunities are a possibility. If you are interested in a career focused on helping others and that provides unlimited income potential, please email resume and cover letter to [email protected]