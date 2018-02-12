MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Hair Stylist/Nail Tech/Massage Therapist

523 Main St
Frankfort, MI 49635

Phone:
(231) 930-7312
[email protected]

About Hair Stylist/Nail Tech/Massage Therapist

Posh Beauty Bar —

Seeking motivated and energetic people to join our growing salon in downtown Frankfort. Competitive commission scale and existing customer base.

Posh Beauty Bar is a full-service salon and spa located in downtown Frankfort.

Job Requirements

Hair Stylist must possess 1-plus years experience.
Bridal Party experience
Nail Technicians must have knowledge of Shellac and Gel nail polish.
Acrylic nail experience a plus.
All staff required to work some evenings.

Job at a Glance

Must have all required licenses according to the state of Michigan.
One-plus years required for Hair Stylist position.
How to Apply

Please send your resume to [email protected].

