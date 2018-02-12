Hair Stylist/Nail Tech/Massage Therapist
523 Main St
Frankfort, MI 49635
Posted on February 12, 2018
About Hair Stylist/Nail Tech/Massage Therapist
Posh Beauty Bar —
Seeking motivated and energetic people to join our growing salon in downtown Frankfort. Competitive commission scale and existing customer base.
Posh Beauty Bar is a full-service salon and spa located in downtown Frankfort.
Job Requirements
Hair Stylist must possess 1-plus years experience.
Bridal Party experience
Nail Technicians must have knowledge of Shellac and Gel nail polish.
Acrylic nail experience a plus.
All staff required to work some evenings.
How to Apply
Please send your resume to [email protected].