Hair Stylist – Grand Traverse Mall

Location:Traverse City, MI, United States-Grand Traverse Mall 3300 S Airport Rd W

Job ID:1064835

Date:July 15, 2017

Job Description

General Description

HAIR STYLIST

Job Description

AtThe Salon by InStyle & jcp salon, we strive to unlock the potential of Americaâs top salon professionals, creating an unparalleled experience for our clients today, tomorrow and for life. Each and every day, we exude passion, integrity, teamwork, leadership, pride and respect!

We offercutting edge, industry-leading benefits:

â¢ Flexible scheduling*

â¢ Set your own service pricing**

â¢ Up to 70% commission based on performance

â¢ Benefits including a storewide associate discount, medical, dental, paid time off, and 401(k)

â¢ Artistic paid training

â¢ 10% retail commission with a service

â¢ Up to $1,000 bonus for qualified candidates

â¢ Client acquisition programs

â¢ Diverse career paths

For Master Designer level and above. *Applicable for Sr. Designer level and above. â For full-time, benefit eligible associates.

Come be a part of a team that is changing the face of the salon industry. We are looking for professionals who want to join us as a force of changeâindividuals who will strive to know their clients and their expectations better than ever before, and are driven to respond in a timely fashion by listening and interacting.

What We Look For

â¢ Professional styling services

â¢ Self-motivation

â¢ Ability to build a fan base

â¢ Ability to partner with salon team members

â¢ Flexibility

â¢ Willingness to participate in a learning environment

â¢ A passion for the beauty industry

â¢ People skills

Our professionals ensure a superior client experience by determining the clientâs needs and providing services including the latest cuts, the best finishing, and the industryâs top chemical services.

Qualifications

â¢ License- You must maintain a current cosmetology license in the state you are applying

â¢ Results: Solve problems and make smart decisions that drive sales, profit or customer service; execute your work efficiently and effectively; inspire strong performance in yourself and others

â¢ Ownership: Provide great customer service; cooperate and build positive, inclusive and respectful relationships; take accountability for your actions and outcomes

â¢ Intensity: Proactively find ways to improve the customer experience; show the confidence and courage to do whatâs right; take action with energy and urgency

Our passion for hair is stronger than ever, so weâve turned styling into an exciting, rewarding careerâand so can you.Start your future at http://jobs.jcp.com

J.C. Penney Company Inc.

Plano, Texas