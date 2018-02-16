Guest Services Coordinator – Part Time

Petoskey RV Resort (PTO)

WORK CAMPING WITH SUN RV RESORTS

What could be better than earning a living while traveling the US in your RV?

Sun RV Resort’s Work Camper program enables you to do just that! Combine taking part in the exciting lifestyle of RV camping with working part time as a member of our team. As an added benefit to all of the great perks associated with joining our team, working as a Work Camper earns you additional rebates, which are applied to your site ledger each month, for all hours worked.

Opportunities are available at our Northern resorts during summer months and at our Southern resorts in the fall and winter. No matter what atmosphere you like, or where you want to travel, we’ll have a resort you’re sure to enjoy.

Are you a customer service all-star who is looking for a dynamic and growing organization that will both challenge and reward you?

Join our team at Sun RV Resorts and embark on an exciting new opportunity! We are looking for a Guest Services Coordinator to cover routine office/clerical responsibilities for one of our resorts. You will also serve as the face of the resort as you interact with current and prospective guests and residents who come to the office with questions and concerns. Apply online today and take your first steps down a rewarding new career path!

OVERVIEW

Guest Services Coordinators handle the routine office work and administrative responsibilities of the resort, working closely with the Resort Manager and other team members.

JOB DUTIES

* Greet and establish rapport with guests. Field resort comments, suggestions, and complaints to the Resort Manager.

* Check guests in and out for their reservations.

* Perform general administrative duties such as answering phones, typing, copying, faxing, and filing.

* Collect and post security deposits, rent, or funds for other services.

* Complete and maintain resort records, reports, and files.

* Prepare and distribute resort communications such as rule reminders, violation notices, newsletters, etc.

* Ensure office supplies are sufficiently stocked and prepare supply orders as needed.

* Assist with the preparation of marketing materials.

* Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

* High School Education (some HS educaiton required)

* Minimum of 2 years administrative experience, preferred

* Strong customer service skills

* Excellent telephone skills

* Good problem-solving skills

* Professional appearance

* Intermediatecomputer proficiency, with ability to use Microsoft Office Suite, email and internet

* RV resort office or hotel front desk experience, a plus

AS A WORK CAMPER, YOU WILL

* Receive a welcome kit with detailed information about being a Sun RV Resorts Work Camper

* Earn wages for the work you perform

* Earn rebates that are applied towards your site rent

* Earn free rent for referring other Work Campers who get hired

* Take part in exciting activities and events

* Gain access to purchase Work Camper gear and our seasonal Work Camper t-shirt

* Help our team offer an outstanding array of amenities, wonderful planned events, spacious social facilities and dedicated on-site customer service focused on maximizing the enjoyment our guests’ visits

