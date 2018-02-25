Guest Service Team Member – Cart Attendant

data-selector-name=”jobdetails” data-org-id=”1118″ data-job-id=”7316836″ data-google-job-id=”” data-apply-click-url=”/job/ApplyClick”>Guest Service Team Member – Cart AttendantApply NowJob ID:6891262Date posted:02/23/2018Location:3130 S Airport Rd W, Traverse City, Michigan

Description:As a Cart Attendant, you are responsible for keeping shopping carts and baskets full and available for the guest throughout the store. Ensure first impressions, including the parking lot and restrooms, are clean and clutter free. Assist with guest needs including back-up cashier and carry outs. Deliver an exceptional guest experience by engaging the guest and prioritizing the guest’s needs over task.

Qualifications:Welcoming and helpful attitude toward guests and other team members. Able to learn and adapt to current technology needs. Able to think quickly on the spot to answer guest questions. Flexible work schedule (e.g., nights, weekends and holidays) and regular attendance necessary. Able to lift 40 lbs. Willing to cross-train and work in other areas of the store, as needed.