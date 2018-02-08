Baymont Inn & Suites of Mackinaw City has openings for guest service associates!Â We are a seasonal property open from April through October.Â Guest service associates are responsible for guest transactions, balancing reports, operating the property management system, operating the switchboard, and processing credit cards among other things.Â As the main center for the hotel, the guest service associate is in constant contact with guests and fellow team members, so you must be personable and friendly.Â