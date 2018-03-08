Guest Service Agent
Manistee, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
About Guest Service Agent
Starting Wage: $11.00/hr.
Responsible for working all shifts relating to the customer service aspect of the hotel including greeting guests, operating point of sale, telephone and property management systems. Also responsible for accommodating guest requests and needs in all areas (Hotel, RV Park and Gift Shop).
Complete job description available at www.lrcr.com , click on careers.
About Little River Casino Resort
