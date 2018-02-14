MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Guest Service Agent – Reservations

Bellaire, MI

http://www.shantycreek.com

Posted on February 14, 2018

About Guest Service Agent – Reservations

The Reservation Agent is responsible for selling the Resort and booking reservations for social and group guests. Must be able to accurately answer questions regarding resort and area.

Professional Experience:

This position requires 3 to 6 months of professional experience in reservations or front desk in a hotel/resort setting.

Education:

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent is required for this position.

Required Skills:

  • Must possess a valid driverâs license.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills are required

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!

About Shanty Creek Resorts

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7972418

