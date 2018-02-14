Guest Service Agent – Front Desk

Position Summary

The Guest Service Agent is responsible for the guest reservations and front desk experience. Responsibilities include selling the Resort and booking reservations for social and group guests. Greets and registers guests upon arrival and checks guests out in a speedy and correct manner, while providing outstanding guest service. Must be able to accurately give directions and answer questions regarding resort and surrounding area.Â

Professional Experience:

This position requires 3 to 6 months of customer service experience, preferably in reservations or front desk in a hotel/resort setting.Â

Education:

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent is required for this position.Â

Required Skills:

â¢ Must possess a valid driver’s license.

â¢ Strong oral and written communication skills are required.

Employment at Shanty Creek Resorts comes with many great benefits, including special discount on golf, spa, shopping, dining and of course overnight lodging! Other benefits include: * Lodging discounts at other hotels in Michigan * Use of our Fitness Center * Discounted Golf * Free Season Ski Pass * And much more!