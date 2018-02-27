GSRP Lead Teacher

At Frankfort Elberta Elementary School

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelorâs Degree in Early Childhood Development, or valid Teaching License with ZA endorsement.

For Head Start only classroom, an associateâs degree with Head Start Experience and training will satisfy the requirement. Experience in teaching, writing lesson plans and managing a GSRP classroom.

Must meet State of Michigan Department of Social Services licensing requirements for a Lead Teacher.

Must be able to lift a minimum of 30 pounds.

ORGANIZATION:

Reports to the On-site Coordinator and/or Manager of the Child Development Center.

Responsible for the supervision of children in the center, specifically in teacherâs own classroom.

Supervise assistant teachers.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Responds to needs, questions, concerns of parents and children in an effective and timely manner.

Responsible for the daily planning and execution of all classroom and outdoor activities for the group. Lesson plans will be prepared on a weekly basis with one copy being posted in the classroom for parents, and one copy turned into the Coordinator.

Supervision for meal times, toileting procedures, inside and outside activities for children in the classroom.

Training and constructive utilization of assistant teachers.

Attendance at all staff meetings, parent conferences, and ongoing training.

Cleaning and organizing of the center as needed.

Responsible for the health, welfare, and safety of children in assigned group.

Plan and execute a developmentally appropriate program balanced within child developmental principles.

Performs other duties as assigned.