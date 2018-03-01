Grounds Person/Maintenance
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
Grounds/Maintenance position forÂ Traverse CityÂ AreaÂ apartment community. Must be at least 18 years old and have basic knowledge of grounds work, sprinkler repair and some basic apartment maintenance etc. Physical and drug screen required. Please send cover letter and resume toÂ [email protected] NO PHONE CALLS
