Grounds Person/Maintenance

Traverse City, MI

http://www.1sthousing.com

Posted on March 1, 2018

Grounds/Maintenance position forÂ Traverse CityÂ AreaÂ apartment community. Must be at least 18 years old and have basic knowledge of grounds work, sprinkler repair and some basic apartment maintenance etc. Physical and drug screen required. Please send cover letter and resume toÂ [email protected] NO PHONE CALLS

About First Housing Corporation

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8182162

