Grounds/Maintenance

Benzonia, MI

http://vacationtrailer.com

Posted on February 25, 2018

Looking for a grounds/maintenance person to work F/T or P/T.Â  Must have a valid driver’s license & a good driving record.Â  This position requires someone in good physical condition to be able to lift canoes/kayaks, mow/trim, split/bundle wood, clean sites/bathhouses, set up and clean a pool. and make minor plumbing/electrical repairs.Â  This person is required to work holidays and weekends until mid November.Â  A knowledge of camping would be helpful as well as being a team player.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7822323

