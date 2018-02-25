Looking for a grounds/maintenance person to work F/T or P/T.Â Must have a valid driver’s license & a good driving record.Â This position requires someone in good physical condition to be able to lift canoes/kayaks, mow/trim, split/bundle wood, clean sites/bathhouses, set up and clean a pool. and make minor plumbing/electrical repairs.Â This person is required to work holidays and weekends until mid November.Â A knowledge of camping would be helpful as well as being a team player.