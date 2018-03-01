Grill Cook
The Grill Cook serves our guests by correctly preparing menu items to the highest standards of professional cooking. The Grill Cook always uses Cracker Barrelâs recipes and methods of food preparation. The Grill Cook meets the company standards of quality, service, safety, sanitation, cleanliness, and hospitality in providing guests with the most satisfactory food possible.
Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:
-
Please our guests by correctly preparing menu items to our high standards of professional cooking
-
Meets company standards of quality, safety, cleanliness and hospitality in providing guests with the most satisfactory food possible
-
Memorize, record, and comprehend menu items, abbreviations, plate appearance, and portions
-
Possess basic math skill and working knowledge of cooking measurements
-
Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example
-
Follows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operational policies and procedures, including those for safety and security, to ensure the safety of all employees and guests during each shift
-
Maintains a clean and organized workspace
-
Maintains regular and punctual attendance
-
Maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality, with or without reasonable accommodation
-
Available to work flexible hours that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, nights and/or holidays
-
Meet store operating policies of safety and security, with or without reasonable accommodation
-
Available to perform many different tasks within the store during each shift
-
Be able to communicate with co-workers and managers effectively
-
Stand for long periods of time
-
Reach and lift overhead up to 25 pounds
-
Work in hot and cold temperature extremes subject to fluctuations for long periods of time.
-
Work in environment where smoke, fumes, steam, and other airborne particles are present
-
Work around, handle, operate, and control hot equipment and products in a safe manner
-
Work at a pace consistent with changing business volume and demands
-
Ability to learn quickly
-
Ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions and request clarification when needed
-
Strong interpersonal skills
-
Ability to work as part of a team
-
Ability to build relationships
