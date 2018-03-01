Overview

The Grill Cook serves our guests by correctly preparing menu items to the highest standards of professional cooking. The Grill Cook always uses Cracker Barrelâs recipes and methods of food preparation. The Grill Cook meets the company standards of quality, service, safety, sanitation, cleanliness, and hospitality in providing guests with the most satisfactory food possible.

Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

Please our guests by correctly preparing menu items to our high standards of professional cooking

Meets company standards of quality, safety, cleanliness and hospitality in providing guests with the most satisfactory food possible

Memorize, record, and comprehend menu items, abbreviations, plate appearance, and portions

Possess basic math skill and working knowledge of cooking measurements

Maintains a calm demeanor during periods of high volume or unusual events to keep store operating to standard and to set a positive example

Follows Cracker Barrel Old Country Store operational policies and procedures, including those for safety and security, to ensure the safety of all employees and guests during each shift

Maintains a clean and organized workspace

Maintains regular and punctual attendance

Responsibilities

Maintain regular and consistent attendance and punctuality, with or without reasonable accommodation

Available to work flexible hours that may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, nights and/or holidays

Meet store operating policies of safety and security, with or without reasonable accommodation

Available to perform many different tasks within the store during each shift

Qualifications

Be able to communicate with co-workers and managers effectively

Stand for long periods of time

Reach and lift overhead up to 25 pounds

Work in hot and cold temperature extremes subject to fluctuations for long periods of time.

Work in environment where smoke, fumes, steam, and other airborne particles are present

Work around, handle, operate, and control hot equipment and products in a safe manner

Work at a pace consistent with changing business volume and demands

Ability to learn quickly

Ability to understand and carry out oral and written instructions and request clarification when needed

Strong interpersonal skills

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to build relationships

