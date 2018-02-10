Greenhouse Laborer
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 10, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/366127
About Greenhouse Laborer
Greenhouse is looking to hire a couple of seasonal employees to perform following duties:
- Assisting in planting and maintaining seedlings, plants and shrubs
- Restocking plant materials, soils and supplies
- Maintaining greenhouse structures indoors and outside
- Maintaining machinery and irrigation systems
- Upkeep of greenhouse grounds
- Keeping work areas neat and clean
- Mechanical skills a definite plus
- Planning on beginning second to last week of February
Job at a Glance
About Breeze Hill Greenhouse
More jobs at Breeze Hill Greenhouse