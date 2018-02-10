MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Greenhouse Laborer

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 10, 2018

About Greenhouse Laborer

Greenhouse is looking to hire a couple of seasonal employees to perform following duties:

  • Assisting in planting and maintaining seedlings, plants and shrubs
  • Restocking plant materials, soils and supplies
  • Maintaining greenhouse structures indoors and outside
  • Maintaining machinery and irrigation systems
  • Upkeep of greenhouse grounds
  • Keeping work areas neat and clean
  • Mechanical skills a definite plus
  • Planning on beginning second to last week of February

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8493388

