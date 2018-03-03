Great Lakes Culinary Institute Admissions Speciali

Great Lakes Culinary Institute Admissions Specialist

Â

Tracking Code: 897-443

Â

Position Title: http://www.nmc.edu/about/employment/staff/glci-admissions.pdf

Â

Department: Admissions

Reports To: Director of Admissions

Â

Anticipated Starting Date: April 2018

Â

Starting Salary: $18.92 per hour

Â

Excellent benefit package, including medical, dental, vacation, paid sick leave, and tuition benefit. For more details about benefits, go to https://www.nmc.edu/hr/ and click on Salaries and Benefits, or request a copy from the Office of Human Resources.

Â

JOB SUMMARY

The position provides office and operational support services to all academic departments of the college especially Culinary Arts. More importantly, the position provides professional services in the enrollment / admissions area, including recruitment, admissions, new student orientation, and serves as a vital conduit and key contact point to a variety of markets for the dissemination of educational information and benefits intended to increase overall enrollment.

Â

EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE, CERTIFICATES and LICENSES

Required:

Â

â¢ Bachelor’s degree

â¢ Between one and two years of related experience

â¢ Personal motor vehicle for use during working hours

â¢ Valid, unrestricted Michigan Driver’s License or ability to obtain by start date

Â

Preferred:

Â

â¢ College admissions experience

â¢ Degree in Culinary or Hospitality Management

Â

FOUNDATIONAL COMPETENCIES: Essential for all NMC employees

Â

â¢ Ethical behavior and integrity

â¢ Commitment to quality service, responsible stewardship, continuous improvement

â¢ Agility/adaptability/tolerance for ambiguity

â¢ Accountability/personal responsibility

â¢ Commitment to lifelong learning

â¢ Create/Contribute to a culture of innovation and thoughtful risk-taking

â¢ Collaboration/Team work

â¢ Value all people

Â

SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES

Supervises others in accordance with NMC’s policies and applicable laws. Responsibilities include interviewing, hiring, and training employees; planning, assigning, and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding, recognizing employees; addressing performance problems or gaps.

Â

WORK HOURS:

Â

This is a full-time, 40 hour per week position.

Â

TO APPLY:

Applications submitted by 4:30 pm on March 5, 2018 will receive first consideration. Applications must be submitted online at http://www.nmc.edu/jobs. For assistance call 231-995-2612 or 1-800-748-0566 x51377 or email mailto:[email protected] .

Â

Non-Discrimination Policy Notice

Northwestern Michigan College is committed to a policy of equal opportunity for all persons and does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, disability, genetic information, height, weight, marital status or veteran status in employment, educational programs and activities and admissions. https://www.nmc.edu/about/policies/board-staff/D-702.00.html

Â

Michigan Law requires that a person with a disability or handicap requiring accommodation for employment must notify the employer in writing within 182 days after the need is known.

Â

Required Skills

Â

All applicants are required to review the job description prior to applying. http://www.nmc.edu/about/employment/staff/glci-admissions.pdf

Â

Job Location Traverse City, Michigan, United States Salary – 18.92 USD Special Instructions to Applicants Please attach resume, cover letter and transcripts to your application. Official transcripts related to the position will be required of all finalists. Please mail to: Northwestern Michigan College Attention: Human Resources 1701 E Front Street Traverse City, MI 49686. or e-mail to: mailto:[email protected]

Â

Copyright Â©2017 Jobelephant.com Inc. All rights reserved.

Â

jeid-6691dd827e7a6d48a9a3a08965f660d6