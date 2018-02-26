MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Golf Course Worker/Free Golf

Arcadia, MI

http://arcadiabluffs.com

Posted on February 26, 2018

I am looking for individuals who love to be outside, enjoy getting their day started early, have their work day ending early andÂ thrive in an environment of high expectations all within a team work atmosphere.

I have jobs available that are somewhat physically challenging in nature and others that are not.Â  I can employ someone looking for 20 hours a week to others looking for 40+ hours a week.

******!!!!!!!Â  PLUS GOLF IS FREE AT ARCADIA BLUFFS AS AN EMPLOYEE!!!!!!!!********

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7489885

