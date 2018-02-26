Golf Course Worker/Free Golf
Arcadia, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
About Golf Course Worker/Free Golf
I am looking for individuals who love to be outside, enjoy getting their day started early, have their work day ending early andÂ thrive in an environment of high expectations all within a team work atmosphere.
Â
I have jobs available that are somewhat physically challenging in nature and others that are not.Â I can employ someone looking for 20 hours a week to others looking for 40+ hours a week.
Â
******!!!!!!!Â PLUS GOLF IS FREE AT ARCADIA BLUFFS AS AN EMPLOYEE!!!!!!!!********
Â
About Arcadia Bluffs LLC
