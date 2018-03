Golf Course Summer Maintenance

Get your summer employment set now! Â We are looking for individuals with the following characteristics:Â

  a. Punctual

  b. Wanting to work full or part time

   c. Enjoy getting up early to have the remainder of the day for yourself

   d. Possesses an eye for detail and must take pride in you work.

The work includes mowing, blowing, raking, watering and everything under the sun. Jobs will include working as a team or working individually with full time and part time opportunities.  Work shifts are from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or 6:00 until 2:30 p.m.  The applicant can get in a few hours of work each day while getting exercise and yet be at the beach before it actually gets warm.

Â