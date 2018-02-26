MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Golf Course Summer Maintenance

Arcadia, MI

Posted on February 26, 2018

Get your summer employment set now! Â We are looking for individuals with the following characteristics:Â 

Â  Â  a. Punctual

Â  Â  b. Wanting to work full or part time

Â  Â  Â c. Enjoy getting up early to have the remainder of the day for yourself

Â  Â  Â d. Possesses an eye for detail and must take pride inÂ you work.

The work includes mowing, blowing, raking, watering and everything under the sun.Â  Jobs will include working as a teamÂ orÂ working individually withÂ full time and part time opportunities.Â Â  Work shifts are from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Â or 6:00 until 2:30 p.m.Â Â  The applicant can get in a few hours of work each day while getting exercise and yet be at the beach before it actually gets warm.

