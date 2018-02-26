Golf Course Summer Maintenance

Get your summer employment set now! Â We are looking for individuals with the following characteristics:Â

Â Â a. Punctual

Â Â b. Wanting to work full or part time

Â Â Â c. Enjoy getting up early to have the remainder of the day for yourself

Â Â Â d. Possesses an eye for detail and must take pride inÂ you work.

The work includes mowing, blowing, raking, watering and everything under the sun.Â Jobs will include working as a teamÂ orÂ working individually withÂ full time and part time opportunities.Â Â Work shifts are from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Â or 6:00 until 2:30 p.m.Â Â The applicant can get in a few hours of work each day while getting exercise and yet be at the beach before it actually gets warm.

Â