Golf Course Maintenance Staff

We are looking for individuals who enjoy looking at a job well done.Â Applicants who thrive in an environment of teamwork and pride will truly enjoy this opportunity.Â The job entails maintaining the 2 golf courses for our guests.Â I have positions that vary from 2 days a week to 7 days a week.Â You could work as little as 4 hours a day to 14 hours a day depending on your personal schedule.Â Â