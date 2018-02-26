MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Golf Course Maintenance Staff

Arcadia, MI

Website:
http://Arcadia%20Bluffs

Posted on February 26, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/363947

Apply Now

About Golf Course Maintenance Staff

We are looking for individuals who enjoy looking at a job well done.Â  Applicants who thrive in an environment of teamwork and pride will truly enjoy this opportunity.Â  The job entails maintaining the 2 golf courses for our guests.Â  I have positions that vary from 2 days a week to 7 days a week.Â  You could work as little as 4 hours a day to 14 hours a day depending on your personal schedule.Â Â 

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Arcadia Bluffs

More jobs at Arcadia Bluffs

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8466516

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing