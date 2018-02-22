MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Gift Shop Attendant

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 22, 2018

About Gift Shop Attendant

*Â  Willingness to accept the most effective role.

*Â  Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

*Â  Maintains the daily operation of the gift shop within the guidelines of retail operating procedures.

*Â  Assists in merchandising functions including display and store design, inventory receiving, stocking and physicals, and merchandise pricing.

*Â  Assists in cash handling functions including POS system, registers and daily reporting.

*Â  Assists guests in suggestive selling and customer service.

*Â  Assures gift shop area achieves the highest standards in areas of cleanliness, presentation and service.

*Â  Sweep, dust, clean, organize merchandise.

*Â  May be trained to assist in all retail outlets.

*Â  Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â 

QUALIFICATIONS:

*Â  Must be sales assertive and have strong customer service skills. Enthusiasm and a high energy level required to create a fun exciting atmosphere.

*Â  Excellent multi-tasking skills.

*Â  Prioritizes and performs a variety of concurrent tasks with minimal direction.

*Â  Basic math skills as they apply to cash handling.

*Â  Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

*Â  Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â 

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

*Â  Able to lift up to 15lbs. and able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time.

*Â  Waterpark Shop: Capable of working in a hot, humid and chlorinated environmentÂ 

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled

Â 

Employer’s Job# 5000319379206

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.

