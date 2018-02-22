Gift Shop Attendant
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 22, 2018
About Gift Shop Attendant
*Â Willingness to accept the most effective role.
*Â Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.
*Â Maintains the daily operation of the gift shop within the guidelines of retail operating procedures.
*Â Assists in merchandising functions including display and store design, inventory receiving, stocking and physicals, and merchandise pricing.
*Â Assists in cash handling functions including POS system, registers and daily reporting.
*Â Assists guests in suggestive selling and customer service.
*Â Assures gift shop area achieves the highest standards in areas of cleanliness, presentation and service.
*Â Sweep, dust, clean, organize merchandise.
*Â May be trained to assist in all retail outlets.
*Â Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation.Â
QUALIFICATIONS:
*Â Must be sales assertive and have strong customer service skills. Enthusiasm and a high energy level required to create a fun exciting atmosphere.
*Â Excellent multi-tasking skills.
*Â Prioritizes and performs a variety of concurrent tasks with minimal direction.
*Â Basic math skills as they apply to cash handling.
*Â Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.
*Â Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.Â
PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:
*Â Able to lift up to 15lbs. and able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time.
*Â Waterpark Shop: Capable of working in a hot, humid and chlorinated environmentÂ
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status.
Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled
Â
About Great Wolf Resorts
