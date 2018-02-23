Gift Shop Attendant

* Willingness to accept the most effective role.

* Responsible for the promotion of a safe and professional workplace through adhering to policies and procedures as outlined in the Great Wolf Resorts handbook.

* Maintains the daily operation of the gift shop within the guidelines of retail operating procedures.

* Assists in merchandising functions including display and store design, inventory receiving, stocking and physicals, and merchandise pricing.

* Assists in cash handling functions including POS system, registers and daily reporting.

* Assists guests in suggestive selling and customer service.

* Assures gift shop area achieves the highest standards in areas of cleanliness, presentation and service.

* Sweep, dust, clean, organize merchandise.

* May be trained to assist in all retail outlets.

* Participates fully in Project Green Wolf, our company-wide environmental sustainability initiative, which includes, but is not limited to, recycling, waste reduction, and energy and water conservation. QUALIFICATIONS:

* Must be sales assertive and have strong customer service skills. Enthusiasm and a high energy level required to create a fun exciting atmosphere.

* Excellent multi-tasking skills.

* Prioritizes and performs a variety of concurrent tasks with minimal direction.

* Basic math skills as they apply to cash handling.

* Must be flexible regarding scheduling as it is based on business demands.

* Successful completion of criminal background check and drug screen.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

* Able to lift up to 15lbs. and able to sit and/or stand for long periods of time.

* Waterpark Shop: Capable of working in a hot, humid and chlorinated environment

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, , national origin, disability or veterans’ status. Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Protected Veterans/Disabled